Closure After Tragedy: The Final Recovery from Jhelum River

Nearly two years after a tragic boat capsize in the Jhelum river, the long quest to locate the last victim concluded on Monday as locals discovered Showkat Ahmad Sheikh's body near Srinagar's Lasjan.

The search had gained renewed vigor last week following a critical breakthrough when Sheikh's severed foot was found during sand mining operations and later identified by his widow by the shoe.

The unfortunate event occurred on April 16, 2024, when a boat carrying over a dozen individuals overturned in the river near Gandbal, close to Lasjan. The tragedy resulted in nine fatalities, with five individuals being rescued on that very day. Of the deceased, six bodies were recovered on the day of the accident, while two others were located soon after by a coordinated effort from police and the Navy's Marine Commandos. Despite extensive efforts that spanned over 21 months, Sheikh's body had remained elusive until now.

