Left Menu

Closure After Tragedy: The Final Recovery from Jhelum River

After nearly two years since a boat capsized in the Jhelum river near Srinagar, the last missing victim, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, was finally found. The breakthrough came when his severed foot was discovered and identified by his widow. The tragic incident claimed nine lives in April 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:06 IST
Closure After Tragedy: The Final Recovery from Jhelum River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly two years after a tragic boat capsize in the Jhelum river, the long quest to locate the last victim concluded on Monday as locals discovered Showkat Ahmad Sheikh's body near Srinagar's Lasjan.

The search had gained renewed vigor last week following a critical breakthrough when Sheikh's severed foot was found during sand mining operations and later identified by his widow by the shoe.

The unfortunate event occurred on April 16, 2024, when a boat carrying over a dozen individuals overturned in the river near Gandbal, close to Lasjan. The tragedy resulted in nine fatalities, with five individuals being rescued on that very day. Of the deceased, six bodies were recovered on the day of the accident, while two others were located soon after by a coordinated effort from police and the Navy's Marine Commandos. Despite extensive efforts that spanned over 21 months, Sheikh's body had remained elusive until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026