Govt Steps In as Sewerage Failures Pollute Mooi River in JB Marks Municipality

Persistent sewerage spillages and poorly functioning wastewater treatment infrastructure in JB Marks Local Municipality have triggered intervention by the national Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), amid growing concerns over water pollution, public health risks and environmental degradation in the North West province.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Sello Seitlholo, on Friday, 16 January 2026, met with municipal leadership following sustained complaints from residents of Ikageng Location, Potchefstroom, over sewerage spillages contaminating the Mooi River.

Mooi River Under Severe Pollution Pressure

The Department said the Deputy Minister had received numerous complaints from communities and water users regarding untreated sewage entering the Mooi River, a critical water resource used for:

Domestic water supply

Agriculture and livestock farming

Industrial and commercial activities

Several industrial zones depend directly on the river to sustain operations, elevating the issue from a local service failure to a regional environmental and socio-economic concern.

Ageing Infrastructure, Health Risks and Inaction

According to DWS, the pollution crisis is largely driven by ageing and deteriorating sewerage infrastructure, resulting in:

Frequent overflowing manholes

Ongoing sewer spillages in residential and business areas

Serious health risks to communities

Persistent contamination of surface water through stormwater channels and direct discharge

While the municipality has managed to clear some blockages affecting businesses, the lack of appropriate machinery and tools of trade has resulted in repeated failures and prolonged spillages.

Regulatory Action and Legal Proceedings

Between 2020 and 2023, affected communities and downstream water users lodged multiple complaints with DWS and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

Following inspections, DWS issued a Notice of Intention to issue a Directive to JB Marks Local Municipality in terms of Section 19(3) of the National Water Act, 1998 (Act No. 36 of 1998).

Although the municipality responded to the notices and directives, DWS said the responses failed to result in immediate or effective measures to halt pollution of the environment.

In parallel, a criminal case was opened by civil society, and the matter is currently under investigation by an Environmental Management Inspector from DFFE.

Despite these interventions, DWS continues to receive complaints indicating systemic failures in sewer networks and pump stations.

Long-Term Exposure and On-Site Findings

During site inspections in Extension 7 near Poortjies Dam, the Deputy Minister and his delegation observed ongoing sewerage spillages. Of particular concern was the prolonged exposure of two households, which have reportedly endured sewer spillages for approximately 10 years.

Infrastructure Funding Approved

To address persistent failures, DWS has approved several projects under the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) aimed at rehabilitating and upgrading sewerage infrastructure in Promosa and Mohadin, areas experiencing chronic sewerage problems.

Deputy Minister: Situation “Unacceptable”

Addressing municipal leadership, Deputy Minister Seitlholo said that while projects have been approved, operational capacity remains critically weak.

“The municipality does not have the necessary equipment to respond swiftly and effectively to sewerage spillages, resulting in residents and businesses being forced to live and operate under unsanitary conditions for prolonged periods. These matters were clearly raised with the Municipal Manager and the MMC, who was acting as Mayor at the time. The current situation is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue,” Seitlholo said.

Next Steps

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled within the next two weeks to assess progress, enforce accountability and ensure that corrective measures are implemented without further delay.

DWS reaffirmed its commitment to protecting South Africa’s water resources and ensuring municipalities meet their constitutional and legal obligations to provide safe sanitation services.