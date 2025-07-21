Liquor Scam: MP PV Midhun Reddy Behind Bars
Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy has been detained in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison following his arrest related to a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam linked to the YSRCP government. He faces serious charges under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. Reddy remains in good health while in custody.
Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy has found himself lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, marking a significant turn in the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam investigation. Reddy, a prominent member of the YSRCP, was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on July 19, as confirmed by prison officials.
Following his arrest, Reddy, identified as remand prisoner number 4196, was officially entered into the prison system at 8.50 pm on July 20. An official press statement released by prison superintendent Rahul notes that the MP was remanded to judicial custody by a local court until August 1.
Reddy faces charges under various sections of the IPC, including 420, 409, 384, 201, and 120B, as well as under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Despite the severity of the charges, a medical examination by the jail doctor found Reddy in normal health, and he has been accommodated in a prison barrack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
