MP Midhun Reddy's Arrest Tied to Massive Liquor Scam

PV Midhun Reddy, a prominent figure within the YSRCP and serving MP for Rajampet, has found himself at the center of a significant legal battle. Detained on July 19, as part of investigations into an alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam, Reddy was subsequently placed in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

The local judiciary decided to place Reddy in judicial custody, a measure that will remain until August 1. This decision followed the charges filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Mangalagiri, charging him under multiple sections of both the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A medical assessment conducted by the prison's medical officer declared Reddy to be in normal health. Currently housed in a barrack, Reddy remains in good condition as he waits for further legal proceedings.

