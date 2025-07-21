Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran, Russia, and China Discuss Nuclear Programme Amid Sanctions Threat

Representatives from Iran, Russia, and China will convene to deliberate over Iran's nuclear programme and the potential reimplementation of United Nations sanctions. The talks come as European nations warn of triggering the snapback mechanism if nuclear discussions with Iran remain stagnant. Tensions continue without U.S. involvement in the negotiations.

21-07-2025
Amid heightened tensions surrounding Tehran's nuclear ambitions, senior officials from Iran, Russia, and China are set to meet on Tuesday to address looming international sanctions. The discussions, revealed by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, follow growing pressure from the European trio—Britain, France, and Germany—known as the E3.

The E3 has issued warnings that, should nuclear negotiations fail to progress by the end of August, they will pursue the UN snapback mechanism, which reinstates sanctions on Iran. In anticipation, Iran's deputy foreign ministers are also preparing for talks with the E3 and EU diplomats this Friday in Istanbul.

Despite the absence of U.S. involvement after previous rounds of indirect negotiations were halted due to Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran is coordinating closely with Russia and China to prevent or mitigate sanctions. The diplomatic developments highlight the complex geopolitical landscape as Iran navigates its nuclear programme issues.

