Left Menu

Supreme Court Puts Hold on Bombay High Court's Acquittal in 2006 Mumbai Bomb Blast Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the Bombay High Court verdict that acquitted 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case. However, the accused will not return to jail. The decision came due to concerns over its impact on future cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:12 IST
Supreme Court Puts Hold on Bombay High Court's Acquittal in 2006 Mumbai Bomb Blast Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has placed a stay on the Bombay High Court's ruling that acquitted all 12 individuals accused in the notorious 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case. Despite the stay, the accused will not be required to return to incarceration.

The apex court's bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, issued notices to the acquitted individuals and requested their responses to the state's appeal challenging their acquittal. The Solicitor General, representing the Maharashtra government, emphasized the implications of the high court's decision on pending and future trials under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The case stems from a series of coordinated blasts on Mumbai's local train network on July 11, 2006, which resulted in over 180 deaths. The state government contested the high court's judgment, arguing that crucial evidence, such as the recovery of RDX, was wrongfully dismissed due to technicalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025