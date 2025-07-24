Supreme Court Puts Hold on Bombay High Court's Acquittal in 2006 Mumbai Bomb Blast Case
The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the Bombay High Court verdict that acquitted 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case. However, the accused will not return to jail. The decision came due to concerns over its impact on future cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
In a significant development, the Supreme Court has placed a stay on the Bombay High Court's ruling that acquitted all 12 individuals accused in the notorious 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case. Despite the stay, the accused will not be required to return to incarceration.
The apex court's bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, issued notices to the acquitted individuals and requested their responses to the state's appeal challenging their acquittal. The Solicitor General, representing the Maharashtra government, emphasized the implications of the high court's decision on pending and future trials under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The case stems from a series of coordinated blasts on Mumbai's local train network on July 11, 2006, which resulted in over 180 deaths. The state government contested the high court's judgment, arguing that crucial evidence, such as the recovery of RDX, was wrongfully dismissed due to technicalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
