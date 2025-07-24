SA Government Publishes First Regulatory Framework for Meat Analogue Products

South Africa has officially entered a new regulatory era for plant-based and meat substitute products with the publication of the Meat Analogue Products Regulations under Government Gazette Notice R. 6436, issued on 18 July 2025 by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD).

The regulations introduce a structured framework to guide the production, marketing, and sale of meat analogue products — also referred to as mock meat, faux meat, or imitation meat. These rules come after extensive consultations with stakeholders, including consumer bodies, manufacturers, and the traditional red meat industry.

What Are Meat Analogues?

Meat analogue products are defined in the regulation as products that approximate the texture, appearance, flavour, and/or chemical characteristics of meat, but are derived entirely from non-meat ingredients. These may include plant-based proteins, legumes, grains, and other vegan or vegetarian alternatives — sometimes excluding dairy and eggs.

They may take many forms, such as:

Coarse ground products (e.g., imitation mince)

Emulsified items (e.g., faux sausages or hot dogs)

Loose-fill formats (e.g., plant-based crumbles)

The Department has made clear that the new legal framework aims to promote food innovation while preventing consumer confusion.

Protein Minimum and Labelling Clarity

A critical feature of the regulation is the nutritional requirement for products using meat-related descriptors. Any food item labelled as a:

Meat replacer

Meat alternative

Meat substitute

Plant-based protein

—or similar term—must contain a minimum of 9% protein. This requirement applies to claims made on the main display panel of packaging.

This nutritional threshold ensures that products marketed as "replacements" for meat meet basic protein content expectations, preserving consumer confidence in product integrity.

Permitted Descriptors and Prohibited Terms

To ensure transparency, the regulations detail specific acceptable naming conventions. Permitted descriptors include: Hot dogs, sausages, chipolatas, patties, burgers, bites, nuggets, pops, pieces, steaks, schnitzels, roasts, griller loafs, polonies, mince, tenders, balls, rounds, discs, wheels, rolls, and sizzlers.

These names can be used as long as the true nature of the product is clearly stated, e.g., “vegan burger bites” or “plant-based sausages.”

However, the use of animal-specific references or implied animal-product morphology is strictly prohibited. Words such as:

“Chicken-style”

“Beef-style”

“Chick’n”

“Bcon”* —are banned under the Agricultural Product Standards Act, 1990 (Act No. 119 of 1990).

This move is expected to eliminate misleading product names that suggest animal origin despite plant-based composition.

Oversight and Enforcement

While the Food Safety Agency will monitor compliance with labelling and compositional standards, enforcement of the new regulations will initially be handled by departmental inspectors.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has been assigned the task of enforcing import controls, ensuring that foreign meat analogue products entering the South African market also meet local regulatory standards.

The Department noted that, for now, no designated assignee has been appointed, but officials will oversee compliance until further notice.

Protecting Consumers and Supporting Industry Growth

The Department described the regulations as a critical step in providing market clarity, enabling fair trade practices, and ensuring consumer protection.

“The publication of the Meat Analogue Products Regulations will foster confidence in the sale of meat analogues and meat products in South Africa. Consumers will enjoy protection from misleading product claims,” it stated.

By aligning product definitions and labelling requirements with international best practices, the regulations also create an enabling environment for growth in the plant-based food sector, which has seen a surge in popularity due to environmental, ethical, and health concerns.

A Win for Consumers and Food Innovators

South Africa’s move to regulate this growing sector is expected to reassure both traditional meat producers and emerging plant-based food innovators that fair and transparent practices will guide market development.

Consumers can now trust that what they see on the label reflects the nutritional value and origin of the product, helping them make informed dietary choices.

The move is likely to support domestic and international investment in meat analogue manufacturing while preserving the integrity of the existing red meat industry.