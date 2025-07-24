Controversial Costs: Italy's Pricey Albanian Migrant Hubs

An analysis from ActionAid Italy and the University of Bari reveals that Italy's migrant detention hub in Albania has been significantly more expensive than similar facilities in the country. While the Italian interior ministry chose not to comment, the report highlights political and financial challenges over the project's implementation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has positioned the Albanian facilities as critical to her immigration policies. Despite the project's intended role, Italian courts have questioned its legality, halting operations. The European Union's legal interpretations remain pending, adding uncertainty to the issue.

According to the study, the Albanian hub's construction contracts were valued at 74.2 million euros, with a per-bed cost vastly surpassing Italian equivalents. Criticism from the Democratic Party aligns with concerns about fiscal mismanagement and ethical considerations, urging Prime Minister Meloni to reconsider the policy and its implications.

