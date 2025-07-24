On Thursday, a Russian airstrike targeted eastern Ukraine, claiming the lives of two individuals and wounding at least 33 others in Kharkiv's northeastern residential areas, as confirmed by regional authorities.

In addition to the devastation in Kharkiv, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported two fatalities and 12 injuries in Kostiantynivka. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov noted that victims in Kharkiv included a 10-year-old child and an infant, hurt by precision air-launched munitions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as pointless, with thick smoke rising from affected areas in Kharkiv, sparking panic among residents. Despite Russian claims against targeting civilians, airstrike frequency has increased amidst stalled peace negotiations.

