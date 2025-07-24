Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv: Russian Glide Bombs Hit Residential Areas

Two people were killed and 33 injured when Russian glide bombs hit Kharkiv, Ukraine. The attack also affected Kostiantynivka with two deaths and 12 injuries. President Zelenskiy called the strikes senseless, as civilians scrambled for safety amidst the destruction, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, a Russian airstrike targeted eastern Ukraine, claiming the lives of two individuals and wounding at least 33 others in Kharkiv's northeastern residential areas, as confirmed by regional authorities.

In addition to the devastation in Kharkiv, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported two fatalities and 12 injuries in Kostiantynivka. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov noted that victims in Kharkiv included a 10-year-old child and an infant, hurt by precision air-launched munitions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as pointless, with thick smoke rising from affected areas in Kharkiv, sparking panic among residents. Despite Russian claims against targeting civilians, airstrike frequency has increased amidst stalled peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

