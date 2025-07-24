Mystery at the Old Mango Bridge: Missing Woman Sparks Search Operation

A dramatic incident unfolded in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as a woman leaped from the Old Mango Bridge into the Subarnarekha river, according to police reports.

The search for the missing woman is ongoing, with her shoes and hijab found abandoned on the bridge. Officials have been notified by passersby who witnessed the event.

Nityanand Prasad, in charge of Mango police station, stated that local divers are spearheading the search despite the challenges posed by heavy rainfall.

