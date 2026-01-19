Andaman & Nicobar Biodiversity Key to India’s Environmental and Economic Security: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands):Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, today underscored the critical role of Andaman & Nicobar Islands’ biodiversity in safeguarding India’s environmental stability and long-term economic security.

The Minister was speaking during his visit to the Andaman & Nicobar Regional Centre of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) at Sri Vijaya Puram, where he highlighted the strategic significance of the islands as a global biodiversity hotspot and a cornerstone of India’s ocean-based future.

A “Living Laboratory” for Science and Sustainability

Addressing scientists and officials, Dr Jitendra Singh described the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as a “living laboratory of biodiversity”, where advanced scientific research must go hand in hand with conservation, climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

“Institutions like the Zoological Survey of India generate authentic, evidence-based scientific data that shapes national policy on biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation and ocean-driven economic growth. Their work is indispensable for informed decision-making,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that strengthening scientific institutions in ecologically sensitive regions is essential for aligning conservation priorities with India’s broader goals of sustainable development and the Blue Economy.

ZSI’s Pivotal Role in Island Biodiversity Research

The Minister was received by Dr C. Sivaperuman, Scientist-F and Officer-in-Charge of the Regional Centre, who briefed him on the Centre’s mandate, ongoing research programmes and its central role in documenting and monitoring the unique faunal diversity of the archipelago.

The briefing highlighted ZSI’s extensive work in taxonomy, molecular systematics, DNA barcoding, biodiversity assessment and capacity building, which has positioned the Centre as a nodal institution for tropical island biodiversity research.

Established in 1977, the Andaman & Nicobar Regional Centre of ZSI has completed nearly five decades of sustained scientific service. Over the years, it has undertaken around 90 research programmes across multiple faunal groups. Its scientists have published 85 books and more than 850 research papers in leading national and international journals, significantly enriching India’s biodiversity knowledge base.

Discoveries of Global Significance

Scientists at the Centre have reported over 20 species new to science, including the Narcondam Tree Shrew, and documented nearly 900 new faunal records from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, India and Southeast Asia—underscoring the global ecological importance of the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh was also briefed on the Centre’s role as the nodal agency for India’s first National Coral Reef Research Institute (NCRRI), which aims to strengthen coral reef research, monitoring and conservation across Indian waters. He noted that such specialised institutions are vital for protecting fragile marine ecosystems and enabling evidence-based marine governance.

ZSI Museum: Science Meets Public Outreach

During the visit, the Minister toured the ZSI Museum, a major educational and tourist attraction in the islands. The museum houses around 3,500 specimens across 22 faunal groups and receives an annual footfall of 75,000 to 1,00,000 visitors, including students, researchers and tourists.

The Minister showed keen interest in the curated reference collections, type specimens and exhibits showcasing endemic, endangered and threatened fauna, noting the museum’s important role in public awareness and science communication.

Linking Science, Policy and Community Awareness

Interacting with scientists and staff, Dr Jitendra Singh stressed the need for greater integration of scientific research with public policy, conservation planning and community engagement.

He said robust scientific institutions such as ZSI are central to achieving India’s environmental goals and unlocking the full potential of the Blue Economy in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

Expressing his appreciation for the work being carried out at the Centre, the Minister thanked Dr Sivaperuman and the ZSI team for the detailed briefing and museum walkthrough, describing the visit as “an extremely informative and educative experience.” He noted that well-curated zoological collections not only advance scientific understanding but also inspire public consciousness about India’s rich and irreplaceable biodiversity.