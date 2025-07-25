Tensions Escalate: Artillery Resounds at Thailand-Cambodia Border

Heightened tensions between Thailand and Cambodia exploded into a second day of artillery exchanges on Friday, marking the worst clash in over a decade. Both nations have accused each other of provoking the ongoing conflict, which has claimed at least 16 lives and displaced tens of thousands.

Thailand has accused Cambodia of targeting civilians, while Cambodia accuses Thailand of using cluster munitions—a controversial weapon. Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insists his nation is merely defending its territory against Cambodian aggression.

Despite international appeals for peace, the militarization along the disputed frontier intensified, according to reports from the Thai military. As global leaders urge a diplomatic resolution, Thailand maintains its stance for bilateral mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)