Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Mosque Demolition Amid Legislative Disputes

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed strong disapproval over the demolition of a mosque property in Delhi, blaming the Waqf (Amendment) Act for the incident. This anti-encroachment drive in the Ramlila Maidan area turned violent as social media posts fueled allegations of illegal demolition.

The clash resulted in injuries to five police personnel, prompting retaliatory measures, including tear gas shells. Owaisi criticized the Delhi High Court's decision, contending it wrongfully adjudicated on a Waqf property, announced by a 1970 Gazette notification, while also accusing the Delhi Waqf Board of legal inaction.

Owaisi further alleged that the Act is utilized to strip Muslims of their religious properties, urging voters to oppose leaders responsible for such legislation. He emphasized constitutional rights, expressing his resolve to uphold religious and constitutional beliefs amidst political and legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)