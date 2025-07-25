Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Child Sexual Assault Case

The Delhi High Court rejected a man's bail plea, accused of sexually assaulting a minor. The court emphasized that friendship does not grant sexual rights without consent, particularly with a minor. Despite claims of consensual relations, the evidence reinforced the accusations, leading to the denial of bail.

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Child Sexual Assault Case
The Delhi High Court has unequivocally stated that mere friendship does not give a man the right to have sexual relations without consent, particularly concerning a minor. This ruling came as the court dismissed a bail plea from a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, in his order on July 24, highlighted that even alleged consensual relationships are not legally valid when the person involved is underage. The court underlined specific allegations from the girl's FIR and her testimony regarding repeated assaults despite her protests.

The prosecution contends that the accused, claiming to have had consensual relations, befriended the minor in April 2023, and the sexual assaults continued until November 2023. However, the court confirmed the girl's minor status via her educational records and ruled against the man's bail application.

