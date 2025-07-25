Arambai Tenggol Backs Manipur's Border Security Initiative
The socio-political group Arambai Tenggol has declared its full support for Manipur government's measures to tighten border security, aimed at curbing illegal entries. The organization is committed to assisting in the implementation of this directive, expressing trust in a long-term approach to address immigration issues.
- Country:
- India
The Meitei socio-political organization, Arambai Tenggol (AT), has announced its unequivocal support for the Manipur government's initiative to bolster border security. The state's directive, issued on July 23, seeks to prevent illegal entries through enhanced vigilance at international and inter-state boundaries.
AT expressed its commitment to assisting the government, highlighting its readiness to collaborate with state agencies, provide local insights, and utilize its resources to detect and deport illegal immigrants. The organization views the memorandum as part of a broader, sustained strategy rather than an isolated action.
According to the directive by Home Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar, there is a heightened concern about illegal influx due to regional instability. Authorities are urged to maintain a robust vigilance and report any detected movement immediately, including capturing biometric data of intercepted individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lessons of the Emergency: Vigilance in Democracy's Legacy
Global Collaboration in Nursing Advances Diversity and Inclusion
Global Collaboration for Equity in Health: Manipal Conference Sets New Benchmarks
Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Constant Vigilance and Tourism Revival in J&K
India Elevates Cybersecurity with Pioneering CERT-In & BITS Pilani Collaboration