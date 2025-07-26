Two killed after speeding trucks hit their motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two youths were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near a market here on Friday, police said. According to police, the victims were identified as Aditya Vishwakarma (19) and Manoj Vishwakarma (23), residents of Paschim village of Antu police station area. They had come to Lohia Nagar market on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them from behind, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said. Both were rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Lal added.

