Ukraine's Zelenskiy sets target for interceptor drone production

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday toured a factory producing interceptor drones, increasingly seen as a solution to protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian air attacks, and said a goal had been set to make up to 1,000 of the weapons each day. Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said newly-appointed Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal had reported on foreign assistance that would enable Ukraine to "ensure a reliable flow of weapons for Ukrainian soldiers."

"I called for preparations for a Technology Staff meeting, specifically focused on drones," he said. "A plan has been approved to reach production of 500-1,000 interceptor drones per day. The deadline has been set and achieving this is the personal responsibility of every official involved."

Zelenskiy noted earlier this month that interceptor drones had proved efficient at downing waves of Russian attack drones directed at Ukrainian cities. The president has long focused on manufacturing and developing drones, an industry that was virtually non-existent when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

He has turned his attention in recent weeks to interceptor drones as an effective way to parry Russian attacks and last month pointed to increased production figures. Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said last month that developing interceptor drones would help Ukraine use its resources more rationally in fending off Russian attacks, rather than relying on missiles and aircraft.

