UPDATE 1-US judge reaffirms nationwide injunction blocking Trump executive order on birthright citizenship
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 02:00 IST
A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled on Friday that a nationwide injunction he issued in February that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship should remain in place. In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin said his earlier nationwide injunction was the only way to provide complete relief to a coalition of states that brought the lawsuit before him, rejecting the Trump administration's argument that a narrower ruling was warranted because of a June decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
