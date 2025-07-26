Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Five Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal

Five Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal for possessing narcotic drugs. One was injured during arrest, with brown sugar confiscated. Another incident led to the discovery of 671 kgs of marijuana. Additionally, three individuals were caught with brown sugar in a separate case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:52 IST
Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Five Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese authorities have arrested five Indian nationals over the past 24 hours, linking them to various drug-related offenses across the country.

In one incident, Mohamad Islam was shot in the leg while evading arrest in Bhadrapur, Jhapa district; 110 grams of brown sugar were confiscated.

In another case, Sekh Sabilakhtar was caught transporting 671 kgs of marijuana in Chitawan district, while three more individuals were apprehended with brown sugar in Jhapa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025