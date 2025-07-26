Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Five Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal

Nepalese authorities have arrested five Indian nationals over the past 24 hours, linking them to various drug-related offenses across the country.

In one incident, Mohamad Islam was shot in the leg while evading arrest in Bhadrapur, Jhapa district; 110 grams of brown sugar were confiscated.

In another case, Sekh Sabilakhtar was caught transporting 671 kgs of marijuana in Chitawan district, while three more individuals were apprehended with brown sugar in Jhapa.

