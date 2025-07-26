Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute to Assam’s Literary Icons in Guwahati

In a heartfelt gesture honouring the rich intellectual and journalistic heritage of Assam, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, visited two of the region’s most eminent literary figures—Shri Dhirendranath Bezbaruah and Shri Dhirendranath Chakravartty—at their residences in Guwahati. The visits, marked by warmth, reverence, and deep reflection, served as a tribute to the legacies of two stalwarts who have significantly shaped Assam’s cultural and intellectual discourse.

Honouring a Journalistic Luminary: Dhirendranath Bezbaruah

Shri Sonowal first called on Shri Dhirendranath Bezbaruah, the founding editor of The Sentinel and a titan in the field of Assamese journalism. Widely respected for his editorial acumen, fearless commentary, and decades of service in both English and Assamese media, Bezbaruah is a name synonymous with journalistic excellence in the Northeast.

“Bezbaruah Sir’s unparalleled body of work and his contribution to journalism continue to inspire younger generations,” said the Union Minister. “He has shown that journalism is not just a profession, but a powerful tool for shaping society.”

During the visit, Shri Sonowal inquired about Bezbaruah’s health and extended his best wishes for continued vitality and well-being. He highlighted how the veteran journalist’s commitment to truth and public discourse serves as a beacon for aspiring writers, editors, and scholars.

Shri Bezbaruah, known for his sharp intellect and principled voice, has also been involved with several cultural and academic institutions in Assam. His role in expanding the reach and credibility of media in the region is widely acknowledged, making his legacy foundational to the evolution of Northeast Indian journalism.

A Conversation with a Philosopher: Dhirendranath Chakravartty at 97

Later that day, the Minister paid a visit to Shri Dhirendranath Chakravartty, an eminent author, philosopher, and thinker, known for his profound writings on Indian philosophy, ethics, and culture. At 97 years of age, Chakravartty continues to inspire with his disciplined lifestyle, clarity of thought, and unwavering dedication to scholarly pursuits.

“It was a deep honour to meet Dhirendranath Chakravartty Sir,” Sonowal stated. “His long and purposeful life exemplifies how intellectual vigor can be a guiding force for society. I hope our youth find role models in such noble lives.”

The two exchanged thoughts on a variety of subjects, from literature and Indian values to contemporary social issues. Shri Sonowal remarked that Chakravartty’s writings and lectures—steeped in moral philosophy and cultural wisdom—have touched generations of readers across Assam and beyond.

Often regarded as a “living institution” of knowledge, Chakravartty’s works continue to be referenced by academicians, students, and spiritual seekers. His humility and sharp memory at such an advanced age left a lasting impression on the Minister.

Bridging Generations: A Message for Youth

Through his meetings with these venerable figures, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal underlined the importance of intergenerational dialogue, where young Indians are encouraged to learn from the lived experiences of their elders. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the legacy of literary icons like Bezbaruah and Chakravartty, whose lives reflect the values of integrity, intellectual pursuit, and service to society.

“In a fast-changing world, we must preserve and honour the wisdom of those who have shaped our literary and cultural identity. These encounters are not mere formalities—they are opportunities for learning, reflection, and national renewal,” he said.

Preserving Intellectual Heritage and Cultural Memory

Minister Sonowal’s visits are part of a broader vision to recognise and honour intellectual capital as a national asset, particularly in culturally rich regions like the Northeast. The lives and work of Shri Bezbaruah and Shri Chakravartty represent a confluence of regional pride and universal values, and their stories need to be documented, celebrated, and passed down through generations.

In honouring them, Sonowal not only paid tribute to their personal achievements but also acknowledged the crucial role that writers, journalists, and thinkers play in shaping India’s democratic and cultural fabric.