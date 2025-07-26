Demand for Justice: Leaders Unite in Call for Probe into Gujjar Youth’s Death

Tensions rose in Jammu as political leaders from Congress and BJP visited the home of Parvez Ahmad, a Gujjar youth whose death in a police encounter sparked widespread protests. Both parties are backing calls for a judicial probe into the incident, which many view as a staged encounter.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "Police have themselves given a clean chit to the victim. A judicial probe and the arrest of those responsible are imperative." The incident has led to the suspension of two policemen, and a separate inquiry is currently underway.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina echoed the demand for justice, underscoring that the rule of law must prevail. He assured the bereaved family that actions will follow, reinforcing the consensus among political and community leaders on the necessity of a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)