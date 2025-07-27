Tensions Flare: Fatal Drone Strike in Russia's Kursk Region

In a renewed flare-up of tensions, a Ukrainian drone attack has claimed the life of one individual in Russia's Kursk region, the local governor reported on Saturday. The drone reportedly struck the village of Obesta, situated just 5 kilometers from the border and adjacent to a local club.

This incident revives memories of a significant incursion by Ukrainian forces nearly a year ago, when they initially seized substantial territories in the region before being pushed back by a large-scale Russian operation, supplemented by North Korean troops. In April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared all Ukrainian forces had been expelled from Kursk.

Despite this declaration, Ukrainian commanders have consistently reported in recent weeks that some of their forces have retained positions within the region. This ongoing military presence underscores the continuing volatility along the Russia-Ukraine border.

(With inputs from agencies.)