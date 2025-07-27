Left Menu

Chief Justice of India Advocates Awareness of Rights for True Justice

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasizes the importance of citizens being aware of their rights at the North Zone Regional Conference of NALSA in Srinagar. He underscores the need to rectify past mismatches in Kashmir, advocating for justice for all communities and regions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:07 IST
In a powerful address at the North Zone Regional Conference of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in Srinagar, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underscored the necessity for citizens to be informed about their rights, remarking that rights are ineffectual without knowledge.

CJI Gavai highlighted the requirement to rectify the past aberrations in Kashmir, with the aspiration of restoring harmony among all communities in the region. He emphasized the role of judges and lawyers in ensuring justice reaches every citizen, particularly in remote areas.

While noting the challenges faced by the legal community in regions like Ladakh and Kashmir, the Chief Justice promised to communicate the concerns to relevant authorities, advancing his heartfelt connection with the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, appreciating their secular traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

