Tragic Attack: Islamic State-backed Rebels Strike Church in Eastern Congo

Islamic State-backed rebels launched a brutal assault on a church in Komanda, located in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials reported on Sunday. The attack resulted in the deaths of 38 people and left 15 others injured, according to city officials.

The assault, believed to have been executed by ADF rebels, occurred as worshippers participated in a night mass. Jean Kato, a city administration official, stated that the rebels infiltrated the church in the early hours of the morning. Tragically, several individuals remain missing after the attack.

Christophe Munyanderu, a human rights advocate at the scene, reported hearing gunfire overnight, initially presumed to be thieves. However, it became clear the church was targeted, with victims suffering from bullets and machetes. The United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in DR Congo has condemned the resurgence of violence in the province.