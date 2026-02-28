Left Menu

Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Halt Use of Anthropic's Technology

President Donald Trump announced the cessation of all federal agency use of Anthropic's technology, giving agencies, including the Defense Department, a six-month phase-out period. The directive was issued to ensure alignment with the government's future technological frameworks and considerations of national security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:23 IST
Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Halt Use of Anthropic's Technology
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered every federal agency to stop using Anthropic's technology immediately.

This directive includes a six-month transition period specifically for departments such as Defense, which are currently utilizing the company's products.

The decision aims to align federal technology use with national security objectives and future governmental frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026