Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Halt Use of Anthropic's Technology
President Donald Trump announced the cessation of all federal agency use of Anthropic's technology, giving agencies, including the Defense Department, a six-month phase-out period. The directive was issued to ensure alignment with the government's future technological frameworks and considerations of national security implications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered every federal agency to stop using Anthropic's technology immediately.
This directive includes a six-month transition period specifically for departments such as Defense, which are currently utilizing the company's products.
The decision aims to align federal technology use with national security objectives and future governmental frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
