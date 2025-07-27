Supporting Our Heroes: CAPFs to Secure Rights for Disabled Personnel

The Ministry of Home Affairs has committed to retaining officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) who experience limb loss or permanent disabilities during operations. These personnel will continue to receive due pay and honors along with a monetary package, according to Home Secretary Govid Mohan.

Mohan addressed CRPF personnel on their 87th Raising Day, highlighting that a committee, led by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, is working on implementing relaxed promotion and service guidelines for disabled personnel. Hundreds have suffered disabling injuries over the past decades without adequate advancement due to stringent fitness norms.

Home Secretary Mohan emphasized India's commitment to caring for these individuals through honorable service until retirement. Adaptation to emerging technologies is also a priority for CAPFs, ensuring enhanced operational capabilities and better living conditions, especially for those stationed in remote, challenging regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)