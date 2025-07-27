Left Menu

Supporting Our Heroes: CAPFs to Secure Rights for Disabled Personnel

The Ministry of Home Affairs assures continued service and respect for CAPF personnel with permanent disabilities. A committee led by CRPF Director General will finalize recommendations to provide promotions and facilitate disabled personnel. The initiative ensures security and support for injured officers, enhancing facilities and technology for operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:00 IST
Supporting Our Heroes: CAPFs to Secure Rights for Disabled Personnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has committed to retaining officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) who experience limb loss or permanent disabilities during operations. These personnel will continue to receive due pay and honors along with a monetary package, according to Home Secretary Govid Mohan.

Mohan addressed CRPF personnel on their 87th Raising Day, highlighting that a committee, led by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, is working on implementing relaxed promotion and service guidelines for disabled personnel. Hundreds have suffered disabling injuries over the past decades without adequate advancement due to stringent fitness norms.

Home Secretary Mohan emphasized India's commitment to caring for these individuals through honorable service until retirement. Adaptation to emerging technologies is also a priority for CAPFs, ensuring enhanced operational capabilities and better living conditions, especially for those stationed in remote, challenging regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025