Murder Case Unveils Organised Crime Syndicate in Maharashtra

A court in Maharashtra's Beed district has concluded that Walmik Karad, the primary suspect in the killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, is part of a crime syndicate engaged in illegal operations. In a ruling last week, MCOCA judge V H Patwadkar dismissed Karad's petition to drop charges, emphasizing evidence of organized criminal activities.

The court highlighted that Karad, alongside co-defendants, filmed the violent assault on Deshmukh to instill fear and showcase their gang's influence. This incident, occurring after Deshmukh attempted to halt an extortion attempt on an energy firm, resulted in the sarpanch's abduction and death last December.

The investigation, which has led to eight arrests, uncovered a vast network of threats and extortion attempts. Despite Karad's claims of political framing, prosecutors presented substantial evidence, documenting Karad's involvement with a crime syndicate threatening Avaada Energy Private Ltd. with extortion demands amounting to Rs 2 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)