Murder Case Unveils Organised Crime Syndicate in Maharashtra

A Maharashtra court finds Walmik Karad, accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, linked to an organised crime syndicate. Karad's discharge plea was rejected, citing evidence of unlawful activities. The case involves extortion and brutal killing, highlighting serious organized crime concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Beed district has concluded that Walmik Karad, the primary suspect in the killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, is part of a crime syndicate engaged in illegal operations. In a ruling last week, MCOCA judge V H Patwadkar dismissed Karad's petition to drop charges, emphasizing evidence of organized criminal activities.

The court highlighted that Karad, alongside co-defendants, filmed the violent assault on Deshmukh to instill fear and showcase their gang's influence. This incident, occurring after Deshmukh attempted to halt an extortion attempt on an energy firm, resulted in the sarpanch's abduction and death last December.

The investigation, which has led to eight arrests, uncovered a vast network of threats and extortion attempts. Despite Karad's claims of political framing, prosecutors presented substantial evidence, documenting Karad's involvement with a crime syndicate threatening Avaada Energy Private Ltd. with extortion demands amounting to Rs 2 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

