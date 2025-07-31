Mortar Attack in Bajaur Injures Four Amid Military Operation
Four individuals were injured when a mortar shell struck a residence in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident coincided with a military operation against militants. The shell caused significant damage, and one person remains critically injured. The military offensive concludes amidst heightened safety concerns.
At least four people sustained injuries when a mortar shell hit a house in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.
This incident unfolded amidst a military operation targeting militant hideouts near the Afghan border, where the shell landed in the Guhati area of Mamond tehsil on Wednesday, causing significant damage.
The injured were transported to Larkholozo hospital for treatment, with one in critical condition. The operation, involving ground troops and gunship helicopters, concludes Thursday as safety concerns increase due to incidents of civilian homes being hit. The Bajaur district administration has enforced Section 144 to maintain order.
