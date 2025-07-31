Mortar Attack in Bajaur Injures Four Amid Military Operation

At least four people sustained injuries when a mortar shell hit a house in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as confirmed by local police on Thursday.

This incident unfolded amidst a military operation targeting militant hideouts near the Afghan border, where the shell landed in the Guhati area of Mamond tehsil on Wednesday, causing significant damage.

The injured were transported to Larkholozo hospital for treatment, with one in critical condition. The operation, involving ground troops and gunship helicopters, concludes Thursday as safety concerns increase due to incidents of civilian homes being hit. The Bajaur district administration has enforced Section 144 to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)