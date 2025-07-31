Supreme Court Orders End to Bail Undertakings Based on Financial Deposits

The Supreme Court has mandated that high courts and trial courts discontinue the practice of granting bail based on an accused's or their family's financial undertakings, labeling it as a disservice to justice. The ruling emerged from an instance where an accused failed to fulfill a Rs 25 lakh deposit after securing bail.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan emphasized that bail decisions must focus on the merits of the case rather than financial commitments. Furthermore, they noted that such practices have led to courts being misled by litigants, thereby undermining judicial integrity.

This directive was issued as the apex court addressed an appeal involving the Bombay High Court, instructing a re-evaluation of the bail based on the case's merits, independent of any financial undertakings made by the accused or their counsel.

