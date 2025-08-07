Government Unveils New Scheme to Boost Job Opportunities for Non-Selected Candidates

The government has taken a significant step to enhance job opportunities for candidates who are not selected in government job interviews, as nearly 34,000 of the 52,910 interview candidates were not chosen, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

To tackle this issue, the government launched the Public Disclosure Scheme in June 2016, as announced by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. This scheme allows the publication of details concerning non-recommended candidates who have cleared various stages but haven't been finally selected, making the information accessible to private and public employers for recruitment purposes.

Adding to this, UPSC has recently unveiled the Pratibha-Setu portal, facilitating private companies, PSUs, and other organizations to register and access data on these candidates, expanding the pool of opportunities available to the aspirants, Singh noted.

