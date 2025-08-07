Left Menu

Government Unveils New Scheme to Boost Job Opportunities for Non-Selected Candidates

The government introduced the Public Disclosure Scheme to help nearly 34,000 unsuccessful candidates of 52,910 appearing for government job interviews access more job opportunities. This initiative allows private and public employers to access non-recommended candidates' data through an online portal. UPSC also launched the Pratibha-Setu portal for similar purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:57 IST
Government Unveils New Scheme to Boost Job Opportunities for Non-Selected Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken a significant step to enhance job opportunities for candidates who are not selected in government job interviews, as nearly 34,000 of the 52,910 interview candidates were not chosen, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

To tackle this issue, the government launched the Public Disclosure Scheme in June 2016, as announced by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. This scheme allows the publication of details concerning non-recommended candidates who have cleared various stages but haven't been finally selected, making the information accessible to private and public employers for recruitment purposes.

Adding to this, UPSC has recently unveiled the Pratibha-Setu portal, facilitating private companies, PSUs, and other organizations to register and access data on these candidates, expanding the pool of opportunities available to the aspirants, Singh noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025