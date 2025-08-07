Turkey's Diplomatic Drive in Syria: Rebuilding Ties Amid Regional Strains
Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. Discussions will focus on reconstruction, security concerns involving Kurdish-led forces, and tensions with Israel. Fidan aims to enhance bilateral ties while tackling regional instability and terrorism, emphasizing Syria’s territorial integrity.
Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, is scheduled for high-stakes discussions in Damascus with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Talks aim to fortify bilateral relations post-Assad era, focusing on Syria's reconstruction and regional tensions, notably with Israel and Kurdish-led factions.
Fidan's visit underscores Turkey's safety concerns from northeast Syria and highlights Ankara's commitment to aid Syria's defense infrastructure. The meeting will evaluate collaborative efforts against terrorism, emphasizing the integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria's state system.
Tensions have been exacerbated by recent clashes in Manbij and Aleppo, alongside Israeli actions in the region. Fidan critiques Israel's attempts to destabilize Syrian harmony and affirms Turkey's position against such fragmentation, stressing on maintaining Syria's unity and peace.
