Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Drive in Syria: Rebuilding Ties Amid Regional Strains

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. Discussions will focus on reconstruction, security concerns involving Kurdish-led forces, and tensions with Israel. Fidan aims to enhance bilateral ties while tackling regional instability and terrorism, emphasizing Syria’s territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:20 IST
Turkey's Diplomatic Drive in Syria: Rebuilding Ties Amid Regional Strains
Hakan Fidan

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, is scheduled for high-stakes discussions in Damascus with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Talks aim to fortify bilateral relations post-Assad era, focusing on Syria's reconstruction and regional tensions, notably with Israel and Kurdish-led factions.

Fidan's visit underscores Turkey's safety concerns from northeast Syria and highlights Ankara's commitment to aid Syria's defense infrastructure. The meeting will evaluate collaborative efforts against terrorism, emphasizing the integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria's state system.

Tensions have been exacerbated by recent clashes in Manbij and Aleppo, alongside Israeli actions in the region. Fidan critiques Israel's attempts to destabilize Syrian harmony and affirms Turkey's position against such fragmentation, stressing on maintaining Syria's unity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025