Copper Heist Unveiled: Arrest of Underground Cable Thieves in South Delhi

A gang responsible for multiple copper cable thefts in South Delhi has been dismantled. Five individuals, posing as telecom contractors, were arrested when police intercepted unauthorized digging. Investigations revealed their involvement in numerous robberies, and authorities are pursuing other syndicate members. 1,400 kg of stolen copper was recovered.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:24 IST
Authorities have busted a gang of thieves responsible for reckless copper cable thefts in South Delhi.

Operating under the guise of telecom contractors, the gang included Sameer, Amit, Arif, Shakeel, and Amzad, all of whom were caught red-handed by alert police officers.

The operation led to the recovery of 1,400 kg of stolen copper, disrupting a two-year criminal enterprise.

