Copper Heist Unveiled: Arrest of Underground Cable Thieves in South Delhi

Authorities have busted a gang of thieves responsible for reckless copper cable thefts in South Delhi.

Operating under the guise of telecom contractors, the gang included Sameer, Amit, Arif, Shakeel, and Amzad, all of whom were caught red-handed by alert police officers.

The operation led to the recovery of 1,400 kg of stolen copper, disrupting a two-year criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)