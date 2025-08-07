Peace Talks or Political Hijack? The Thadou Delegates' Ordeal

The tension in Manipur continues as Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) leaders were allegedly detained at their hotel and barred from attending a planned event. TIM officials criticized these actions as politically charged, infringing on their fundamental rights and undermining peace efforts.

Addressing the press, TIM leader M James Thadou stated, "The forced confinement of Thadou delegates is a serious violation that may suggest attempts to placate extremist factions opposing indigenous unity." He insists that the actions hinder peace initiatives crucial for the state's stability.

The incident has sparked condemnation and questions about the role of India's government in this matter. TIM urges the lifting of restrictions on their delegates to uphold the spirit of the Meitei-Thadou covenant, a significant agreement for tribal harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)