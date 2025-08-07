Left Menu

Peace Talks or Political Hijack? The Thadou Delegates' Ordeal

Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) leaders faced detention at their hotel and were prevented from attending a scheduled program, raising questions about political motivations and violations of civil rights. The incident highlights tensions in Manipur, potentially hindering peace talks and affecting the Meitei-Thadou covenant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:05 IST
Peace Talks or Political Hijack? The Thadou Delegates' Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The tension in Manipur continues as Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) leaders were allegedly detained at their hotel and barred from attending a planned event. TIM officials criticized these actions as politically charged, infringing on their fundamental rights and undermining peace efforts.

Addressing the press, TIM leader M James Thadou stated, "The forced confinement of Thadou delegates is a serious violation that may suggest attempts to placate extremist factions opposing indigenous unity." He insists that the actions hinder peace initiatives crucial for the state's stability.

The incident has sparked condemnation and questions about the role of India's government in this matter. TIM urges the lifting of restrictions on their delegates to uphold the spirit of the Meitei-Thadou covenant, a significant agreement for tribal harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

