High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Putin Set to Meet Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are planning a crucial summit in an effort to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement follows heightened U.S. sanctions threats and underscores the urgency of diplomatic engagement between the two powers.

With sanctions looming, the meeting represents a potential turning point in the region's future. European leaders are concerned but recognize the possibility of achieving a lasting peace. The meeting follows intense discussions, including Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The proposed summit location remains undecided, with UAE as a potential host. As tensions rise, geopolitical analysts suggest the meeting could have significant implications for European security and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)