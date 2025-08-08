SIT Investigates Alleged Mass Burials in Boliyar

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a controversial mass burial case conducted a fresh search operation on Friday in Boliyar. This move came after an anonymous complainant-witness provided specific information prompting the inspection, conducted amid tight security with forensic and technical experts on site.

Official sources indicate that the new input contained specific clues, driving the SIT to examine the area. However, no findings have been disclosed from the new search location as of yet. The SIT assures that all leads are being diligently pursued, with future actions depending on forensic evaluations and legal protocols.

This investigation, involving allegations of mass murder, rape, and illegal burials over two decades in Dharmasthala, has garnered significant public and political attention. Authorities have advised media and the public against speculation, emphasizing the importance of allowing the SIT to operate without interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)