Left Menu

SIT Investigates Alleged Mass Burials in Boliyar

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a new search operation in Boliyar following information from an anonymous source. The probe, linked to allegations of mass burials and crimes in Dharmasthala, has attracted public and political attention. The SIT, formed by the state government, is thoroughly examining all leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:17 IST
SIT Investigates Alleged Mass Burials in Boliyar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a controversial mass burial case conducted a fresh search operation on Friday in Boliyar. This move came after an anonymous complainant-witness provided specific information prompting the inspection, conducted amid tight security with forensic and technical experts on site.

Official sources indicate that the new input contained specific clues, driving the SIT to examine the area. However, no findings have been disclosed from the new search location as of yet. The SIT assures that all leads are being diligently pursued, with future actions depending on forensic evaluations and legal protocols.

This investigation, involving allegations of mass murder, rape, and illegal burials over two decades in Dharmasthala, has garnered significant public and political attention. Authorities have advised media and the public against speculation, emphasizing the importance of allowing the SIT to operate without interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025