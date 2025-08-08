Sheinbaum Denies U.S. Military Entry into Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified on Friday that U.S. military troops will not step into Mexican territory. This assurance comes amid media reports suggesting that Washington considers deploying its military to combat drug cartels in Latin America.

The New York Times earlier reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order directing the Pentagon to use military force against certain cartels in the region. However, Sheinbaum emphasized that her government was briefed about an impending order unrelated to any U.S. military presence on Mexican soil.

The Mexican government is taking a firm stance against the possibility of foreign military involvement, seeking to manage its affairs internally while addressing international concerns over drug trafficking and cartel violence.

