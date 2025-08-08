Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Criticizes DoPT Over OBC Representation Issues

The Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes criticized the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for inadequate action on recommendations for improving OBC representation. Key issues include mandatory OBC inclusion in selection boards, full exemption of fees for OBC candidates, and enhancing data transparency.

A parliamentary committee has criticized the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for its insufficient action on matters crucial to improving the representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in recruitment and promotions.

The ninth report of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, presented to both Houses of Parliament, highlighted that while the government had accepted over half of its earlier suggestions, essential proposals remain unaddressed. The panel emphasized the imperative inclusion of an OBC member on all selection boards, exempting OBC candidates from application fees, and increasing data transparency.

The DoPT's justifications were deemed unsatisfactory, as the committee seeks decisive measures and timelines. Despite acknowledgment of existing efforts, such as combating fake caste certificates and exceeding recruitment quotas, key demands remain unmet.

