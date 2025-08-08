Left Menu

Madrassa Teachers Booked for Assaulting 12-Year-Old Student

Two teachers in Uttar Pradesh, India, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old student at a madrassa. The incident occurred after a theft at the institution. Police have taken legal action, and the boy is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:41 IST
Madrassa Teachers Booked for Assaulting 12-Year-Old Student
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country: India
  • India

In a disturbing incident, two educators at a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a young student. Authorities reported on Friday that the 12-year-old boy was severely beaten by his teachers over two consecutive days. The reason for the brutality was linked to accusations of theft within the institution.

The victim, a resident of Jalhoopur village, was staying in the hostel of Madrassa Imdadul Uloom with his elder brother for educational purposes. On August 5, a reported theft at the madrassa led to the subsequent violent events. According to the boy's father, on August 6, teacher Numan Saeed hit the child with a stick, and the following day, another teacher, Rizwanuddin, repeated the assault, accusing the boy of involvement in the theft. These actions resulted in severe bruising on the child's back, arms, and legs, along with threats against him.

Following a formal complaint and preliminary investigation, the police, led by Sub-Inspector Ravi Prakash Rai, filed charges against the teachers under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The local Station House Officer, Ram Sarikh Gautam, confirmed that the boy is receiving medical care, and legal proceedings are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

