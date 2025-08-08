Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident: Self-Immolation in Udaipur

A domestic dispute in Udaipur led to a tragic incident where a woman allegedly set herself on fire, resulting in her death along with her mother-in-law, who tried to save her. An investigation is underway following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:06 IST
In a tragic domestic incident near Udaipur, a domestic dispute spiraled into a disaster on Thursday night. Mangi Gameti, a 35-year-old woman, allegedly set herself on fire in Jindoli village, resulting in her instant death.

Her mother-in-law, Pepa Bai, aged 65, courageously attempted rescue efforts but was, unfortunately, caught in the flames, leading to her death as well. Local police confirmed the sequence of events while describing the severity of the incident.

The district police have initiated an inquiry based on a complaint filed by the father-in-law of the deceased. Authorities emphasize that an in-depth investigation will be conducted to understand the full context of this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

