Congress Launches Portal to Combat 'Vote Chori' Allegations

The Congress party has introduced a web portal allowing individuals to register their demand for election accountability, in response to Rahul Gandhi’s accusations of poll rigging. The platform seeks transparency from the Election Commission and supports Gandhi’s call for digital voter rolls. The initiative aims to defend democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:23 IST
The Congress party has amplified its campaign against alleged electoral malpractices by unveiling a new web portal, enabling public registration to demand accountability from the Election Commission. This move follows claims by Rahul Gandhi over supposed rigging, termed 'vote chori', and advocates for accessible digital voter lists.

In a strong critique, Rahul Gandhi equated vote theft with an assault on democracy's core principle, advocating for transparent electoral processes. Through the portal, citizens can download evidence, call for Election Commission accountability, and report suspected irregularities in support of Gandhi's push for reform.

The controversy reignited after Gandhi cited fraudulent voter data in Karnataka, implicating the BJP and the Election Commission in electoral malpractice. The Congress stresses that such issues, if widespread, could undermine the democratic process, urging public participation to safeguard electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

