Deadly Clash: Old Rivalries Spark Violence in Sangrampur

A fatal altercation erupted in the Sangrampur area, leaving one man dead and five injured, according to local authorities. The confrontation occurred on Saturday night in the Mishrauli Badgaon village, rooted in a deep-seated feud between two local factions.

The violent clash involved the groups led by Matadeen Yadav and Kallu Yadav, with the latter succumbing to his injuries, as confirmed by police officials. The incident highlights the enduring nature of the rivalry, which has long plagued the community.

Sangrampur's Station House Officer, Brijesh Singh, confirmed that preparations for a postmortem examination of Kallu's body are in progress, with further legal measures anticipated. Investigations aim to unravel the complexities surrounding this incident.

