Left Menu

Deadly Clash: Old Rivalries Spark Violence in Sangrampur

In Sangrampur's Mishrauli Badgaon village, a longstanding feud between two groups escalated into violence, resulting in the death of Kallu Yadav and injuries to five others. Police are investigating the incident, which stems from an ongoing rivalry between the factions led by Matadeen Yadav and Kallu Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:21 IST
Deadly Clash: Old Rivalries Spark Violence in Sangrampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal altercation erupted in the Sangrampur area, leaving one man dead and five injured, according to local authorities. The confrontation occurred on Saturday night in the Mishrauli Badgaon village, rooted in a deep-seated feud between two local factions.

The violent clash involved the groups led by Matadeen Yadav and Kallu Yadav, with the latter succumbing to his injuries, as confirmed by police officials. The incident highlights the enduring nature of the rivalry, which has long plagued the community.

Sangrampur's Station House Officer, Brijesh Singh, confirmed that preparations for a postmortem examination of Kallu's body are in progress, with further legal measures anticipated. Investigations aim to unravel the complexities surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025