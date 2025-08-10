Left Menu

Shots Fired at YouTuber's Residence Amid Online Feud

In a startling turn of events, two unidentified men fired shots at local YouTuber Simran Sikand's residence in Model Town. The incident, linked to an online dispute stemming from a social media commentary, prompted police involvement. Authorities have registered an FIR and are actively investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, unidentified assailants fired shots at the residence of Simran Sikand, a local YouTuber from Model Town, in the early hours of Sunday, as confirmed by police.

The incident, which unfolded around 1 a.m., involved the gunmen targeting Sikand's main gate with unidentified weapons before making their escape. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but two spent cartridges were recovered at the scene, according to Sub-Inspector Gursahib Singh of the Model Town Police Station.

Police investigations reveal that the attack may be linked to an online dispute involving Sikand, who had commented on a religious post. This led to tensions with individuals, including a Pakistani national residing in Canada, and threats of a grenade attack being leveled. An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

