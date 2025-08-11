Left Menu

Sibling Tensions Turn Deadly After Raksha Bandhan

In a heart-wrenching case of familial conflict, a man allegedly murdered his 18-year-old sister following Raksha Bandhan. The crime was reportedly spurred by animosity toward her romantic involvement. Both her brother, Arvind, and an accomplice have been detained. The incident is connected to the earlier murder of her lover.

In the Garautha area, a tragic sequence of events unfolded as an 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her brother after celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Her shaved head and deserted location where her body was discovered paint a grim picture, police revealed.

The victim, known as Kumari Sahodar alias Putti, was found dead on Sunday near Dada Maharaj platform in Chandrapura village. Her brother, Arvind, and his friend, Prakash Prajapati, have been apprehended in connection with the brutal crime, authorities confirmed.

This murder follows another tragic event—the suspected killing of Putti's lover, Vishal. The 19-year-old's body was found on August 7 in Gudha village. Reports suggest both were victims of a planned vendetta, orchestrated by Arvind upon his return from Pune, incited by familial and romantic discord.

