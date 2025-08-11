Trump Deploys National Guard to Washington Amid Controversial Claims

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the deployment of 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., asserting federal control over the city's police department. Despite stark opposition from city leaders, Trump justified the decision by citing a surge in violent crime, though data indicates a decrease.

Trump's actions continue his efforts to exert control over Democratic-run cities, asserting that Washington has become a hub of criminal activity. Despite declining crime rates, Trump insists on a 'public safety emergency,' prompting resistance from Mayor Muriel Bowser and local officials.

The announcement incorporates broader federal strategies, including past troop deployments to Los Angeles, posing significant questions about executive authority and its limits over traditionally local matters.

