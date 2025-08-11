Cracking the Chain: Key Supplier of Crude Opium Caught in Major Drug Bust
Delhi Police have arrested Tufan Singh, a major supplier of crude opium extract and precursors for heroin production, after a raid in Madhya Pradesh. Singh, linked to a drug trafficking network, was implicated by another detainee, Mohammad Zahid. Law enforcement continues its investigation into this illegal drug operation.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have apprehended Tufan Singh, a pivotal figure in the illegal drug supply chain, following an intricate operation in Madhya Pradesh, as confirmed by an official on Monday.
Singh's arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case originating from March 12, 2023, when police seized Mohammad Zahid with heroin in northeast Delhi. The subsequent investigation uncovered substantial quantities of contraband and production equipment.
Singh was tracked down in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, after being on the run and declared a proclaimed offender. His capture offers new insights into the opium trade, deeply rooted in areas with legal and illegal cultivation, signaling further probes and potential legal proceedings under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Session Tribute: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Remembers Fallen Souls
SC pulls up Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for not issuing public apology over his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.
Remarks against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC says Madhya Pradesh minister making court doubt his intentions and bonafide.
Congress Protests Against BJP Over OBC Reservation in Madhya Pradesh
Two brothers in the 8-10 age group drown in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.