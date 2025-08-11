Left Menu

Cracking the Chain: Key Supplier of Crude Opium Caught in Major Drug Bust

Delhi Police have arrested Tufan Singh, a major supplier of crude opium extract and precursors for heroin production, after a raid in Madhya Pradesh. Singh, linked to a drug trafficking network, was implicated by another detainee, Mohammad Zahid. Law enforcement continues its investigation into this illegal drug operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:20 IST
Cracking the Chain: Key Supplier of Crude Opium Caught in Major Drug Bust
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended Tufan Singh, a pivotal figure in the illegal drug supply chain, following an intricate operation in Madhya Pradesh, as confirmed by an official on Monday.

Singh's arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case originating from March 12, 2023, when police seized Mohammad Zahid with heroin in northeast Delhi. The subsequent investigation uncovered substantial quantities of contraband and production equipment.

Singh was tracked down in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, after being on the run and declared a proclaimed offender. His capture offers new insights into the opium trade, deeply rooted in areas with legal and illegal cultivation, signaling further probes and potential legal proceedings under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025