Cracking the Chain: Key Supplier of Crude Opium Caught in Major Drug Bust

Delhi Police have apprehended Tufan Singh, a pivotal figure in the illegal drug supply chain, following an intricate operation in Madhya Pradesh, as confirmed by an official on Monday.

Singh's arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case originating from March 12, 2023, when police seized Mohammad Zahid with heroin in northeast Delhi. The subsequent investigation uncovered substantial quantities of contraband and production equipment.

Singh was tracked down in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, after being on the run and declared a proclaimed offender. His capture offers new insights into the opium trade, deeply rooted in areas with legal and illegal cultivation, signaling further probes and potential legal proceedings under the NDPS Act.

