Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Murder in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man from Koyyalagudem allegedly murdered his mother during a dispute over the sale of family property, according to police sources on Monday.

The incident, which reportedly took place on August 10, involved the accused, J Shivaji, attacking his 50-year-old mother, J Narsamma, with a billhook amid financial struggles.

After initially receiving treatment locally, the victim was transferred to a hospital in Kakinada, where she died from her injuries. The police have detained Shivaji and charged him under section 103, as the state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh faces scrutiny, especially from the YSRCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)