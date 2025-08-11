Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Murder in Andhra Pradesh
A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother during a heated dispute over family property in Koyyalagudem. The accused, facing financial difficulties, attacked his mother with a billhook on August 10. Following hospitalization, she succumbed to her injuries. Police arrested the suspect, and the incident highlights concerns about law and order in Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man from Koyyalagudem allegedly murdered his mother during a dispute over the sale of family property, according to police sources on Monday.
The incident, which reportedly took place on August 10, involved the accused, J Shivaji, attacking his 50-year-old mother, J Narsamma, with a billhook amid financial struggles.
After initially receiving treatment locally, the victim was transferred to a hospital in Kakinada, where she died from her injuries. The police have detained Shivaji and charged him under section 103, as the state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh faces scrutiny, especially from the YSRCP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
