Tragic Street Attack in Thane: Two Cousins Killed

In a shocking incident in Thane district, Maharashtra, two cousin brothers were killed by unidentified attackers, police revealed on Tuesday. The violent assault occurred at Khardi village in Bhiwandi area, where the cousins were attacked with a sword and knife late on Monday night.

Praful Tangdi, 42, and Chetan Tangdi, 22, both residents of Khardi village, sustained severe injuries when the assailants struck them on a street. Police inspector Harshavardhan Barve from Bhiwandi taluka police station confirmed the victims were rushed to a local hospital but were declared dead upon arrival.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and a case has been registered under section 103(1) for murder against the unknown attackers. Authorities are actively investigating to understand the motive behind the attack and are working to apprehend those responsible.

