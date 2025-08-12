UN Expert Urges China to Protect Rights, End Mistreatment of Detained Activists

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, has called on China to uphold its obligations under international human rights law by ensuring that imprisoned human rights defenders are not subjected to torture, ill-treatment, or denial of basic rights such as medical care and family contact.

Lawlor said she was “deeply disturbed” by persistent allegations regarding the treatment of human rights defenders detained in China, citing reports of torture, inadequate medical care, and restrictions on visitation rights.

Urgent Appeal to Chinese Authorities

The UN expert urged the Chinese government to take immediate action to:

Guarantee access to family members and legal counsel.

Provide adequate and timely medical attention.

Ensure detainees are held in officially recognised facilities.

Share detailed information on the fate and whereabouts of detainees with those who have a legitimate interest.

She expressed concern that despite repeated requests, Chinese authorities had offered only generic and incomplete responses to specific allegations, failing to provide full transparency on the condition and treatment of detainees.

Seven Human Rights Defenders in Focus

In February 2025, Lawlor formally wrote to Beijing seeking precise updates on the health and treatment of seven human rights defenders currently serving sentences of 10 years or more:

Ding Jiaxi

Huang Qi

Huang Yunmin

Ilham Tohti

Qin Yongmin

Zhang Haitao

Zhao Haitong

She requested details including the dates of their last medical assessments, reasons for visitation restrictions, and any steps taken to address allegations of mistreatment. While the government provided some information on two detainees, it gave only general or no details at all for the other five.

The Case of Gao Zhisheng

Lawlor also renewed her appeal for information on the fate of prominent human rights lawyer Gao Zhisheng, who has been missing since 2017. His wife, Geng He, based in the United States, continues to campaign for information about his disappearance. At a public event in Washington, D.C., on 8 July 2025, she reiterated her plea for help in finding him.

Chinese authorities maintain that Gao was released from prison in 2014 and deny allegations of enforced disappearance. They have stated that following a missing persons report filed by his family, police opened an inquiry which “is still ongoing.” However, Lawlor expressed frustration that no substantive updates have been provided on the investigation in nearly eight years.

International Human Rights Concerns

The Special Rapporteur said the Chinese government’s refusal to engage meaningfully on these cases was “totally unacceptable” and urged them to take credible steps to address allegations of mistreatment and enforced disappearance. “If Gao is not in detention, prison, or under house arrest, then the authorities must reveal what steps they have taken to ascertain what has happened to him,” she stressed.

Lawlor’s intervention underscores mounting international concern over the treatment of human rights defenders in China, as rights groups continue to call for greater accountability, transparency, and adherence to international legal standards.