Indian Ports Bill, 2025: Transforming Maritime Infrastructure

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, aims to revamp the legal framework governing ports in India. Passed in the Lok Sabha amidst opposition protests, this legislation seeks to promote integrated port development, establish State Maritime Boards, and ensure compliance with international obligations while addressing pollution, safety, and port-related disputes.

Updated: 12-08-2025 15:45 IST
The Indian government has passed a landmark piece of legislation, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. Despite vociferous protests from opposition parties over a separate electoral matter, the Bill was approved through a voice vote, marking a significant step in the country's maritime policy.

This comprehensive Bill is designed to consolidate existing port-related laws and enhance the development of integrated ports across India's expansive coastline. It introduces the establishment of State Maritime Boards to oversee effective port management and proposes the creation of a Maritime State Development Council to spearhead growth within the sector.

Among its provisions are measures aimed at tackling pollution, ensuring port safety, and setting mechanisms for navigating port-related disputes. The Bill also aligns India with international maritime obligations, reflecting a holistic approach to developing the nation's port infrastructure while promoting ease of doing business.

