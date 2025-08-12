Capitec, FNB Join Digital Drive to Expand Smart ID & Passport Services Nationwide

In a major step towards digitally transforming public service delivery, Capitec Bank and First National Bank (FNB) have joined the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) new digital partnership model, aimed at dramatically expanding access to Smart ID cards and passport services across South Africa.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber announced that this landmark collaboration will see service points grow from the current 30 branches to hundreds of bank branches in both urban and rural areas, and—crucially—into secure digital banking applications.

Ambitious National Rollout Plan

This initiative forms part of a Cabinet mandate in the Medium-Term Development Plan, which tasks Home Affairs with expanding its services to 1,000 bank branches by 2029.

On 30 April 2025, Director-General Tommy Makhode sent invitations to the CEOs of ABSA, African Bank, TymeBank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank to join this digital-first phase of the DHA’s collaboration with the banking sector.

Moving Beyond the Old Model

The decade-old partnership between Home Affairs and the banking sector has so far delivered services at just 30 branches across five banks. The original model involved costly duplication of Home Affairs staff and equipment inside bank premises, limiting expansion and reach.

The new model leverages technology integration rather than duplication—enabling Home Affairs services to be embedded within existing bank infrastructure and even accessible directly via mobile banking apps.

Benefits for Citizens

The department says the reform will spell the end of long travel distances, queues, and reliance on the outdated Green ID book, which is highly vulnerable to fraud and identity theft.

The expansion will also bring government services closer to communities, eliminating barriers that have historically kept many South Africans—especially those in remote rural areas—from easy access to essential identification documents.

Ministerial Outreach and Bank Visits

Minister Schreiber will personally visit the two partner banks this week to outline the rollout:

Tuesday: Capitec Head Office, Stellenbosch

Wednesday: FNB at Portside Tower, Cape Town

These visits will serve to brief stakeholders and the public on how the new system will operate and how quickly citizens can expect access to improved services.

Call for Wider Banking Sector Participation

The Department of Home Affairs has reiterated its call for all banks to take up the invitation to collaborate, ensuring that every South African has access to Smart ID and passport services in their own communities.

“This reform marks a critical milestone on our journey to unlock the power of digital transformation to deliver Home Affairs @ home,” the department stated.

Towards a Digital-First Public Service Era

The new model is a cornerstone of the Government of National Unity’s commitment to building a digital-first public service. It aligns with broader reforms aimed at modernizing service delivery, reducing bureaucracy, and making government systems faster, more secure, and citizen-friendly.

For South Africans, it means that obtaining essential identification documents could soon be as simple as visiting a local bank branch or using a secure mobile app, ushering in a new era of convenience and accessibility.